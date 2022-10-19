Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $271.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

