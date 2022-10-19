Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 19.6% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $102,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,011,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 446,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,108,000 after buying an additional 193,620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 121,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,056,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.38. 1,568,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,045,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.17 and a 200 day moving average of $302.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.