Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) to Issue GBX 1.55 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:IVPG opened at GBX 208 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.87. The company has a market cap of £211.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,766.00. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 252 ($3.04).

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

