Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

