Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

