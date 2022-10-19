Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
