Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.57 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $540.11.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $408.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.24. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 37.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.