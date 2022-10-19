Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $8.45. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 370 shares.

Interlink Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $55.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

