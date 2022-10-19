Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,667,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,431,147.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,572,400 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.