Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ IBKR opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,667,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,431,147.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,572,400 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
