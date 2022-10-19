Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC remained flat at $25.87 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

