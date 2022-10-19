Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells 1,591 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $27,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,358.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, James David Johnston sold 2 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,756. The company has a market capitalization of $174.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $36.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,794,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 446,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 390,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 334,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

