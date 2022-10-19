Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 299 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $16,462.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. 1,659,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

