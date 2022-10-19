Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Director Sells 19,944 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $320,101.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 331,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,240. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 201.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

