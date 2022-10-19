Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Director Sells 19,944 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $320,101.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 331,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,240. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 201.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.