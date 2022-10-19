Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $560,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,192,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,632,602.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 780,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NARI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

