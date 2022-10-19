Immutable X (IMX) Price Down 11% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $339.26 million and $11.37 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 11% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003120 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.33 or 0.27573261 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010769 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
