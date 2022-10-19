Hyman Charles D Purchases 275 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.7 %

GS traded down $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.66. 49,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

