Hyman Charles D Has $5.15 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 38.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

