Hyman Charles D Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $507.21. 18,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

