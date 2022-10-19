Hyman Charles D Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Corteva were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. 35,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,659. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

