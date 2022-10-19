Hyman Charles D Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 97,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. 273,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,267,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

