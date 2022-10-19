Hyman Charles D Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Cintas were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $6.68 on Wednesday, reaching $395.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,630. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

