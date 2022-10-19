Hudock Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 12,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,681. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

