Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.87. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $415.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,649,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 347,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 45,334 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.