Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBCP traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. 6,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,908. The company has a market cap of $346.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

