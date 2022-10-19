Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires Shares of 14,700 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 48,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.54.
