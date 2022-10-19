Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $124,684.00

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $8.02 billion and $124,684.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00019949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.83 or 0.27533413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010754 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.82026285 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84,124.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hidigital btc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hidigital btc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.