HI Price Tops $0.0501 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, HI has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $138.78 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.60 or 0.99979904 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002840 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00054550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05037458 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,384,574.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

