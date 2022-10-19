Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 1,688,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,867. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $184,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

