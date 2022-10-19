Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herc stock opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Herc has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Herc by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Herc by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

