Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance
Henderson EuroTrust stock opened at GBX 109.45 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £231.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,725.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Henderson EuroTrust has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 157 ($1.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.08.
Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile
