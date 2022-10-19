Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance

Henderson EuroTrust stock opened at GBX 109.45 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £231.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,725.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Henderson EuroTrust has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 157 ($1.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.08.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

