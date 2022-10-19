Helium (HNT) Price Tops $4.32

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Helium coin can now be bought for $4.32 or 0.00022505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Helium has a market cap of $556.24 million and $4.10 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003191 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012759 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.75 or 0.27548405 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,727,900 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
