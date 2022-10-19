Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.19 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $45.11 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00081803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025471 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06410849 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $49,469,084.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

