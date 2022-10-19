HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 712,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 785,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,558. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -97.55, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in HealthEquity by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 127,188 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

