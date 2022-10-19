Head to Head Review: Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) & The Competition

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mobiquity Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $2.67 million -$19.37 million -0.15 Mobiquity Technologies Competitors $1.30 billion $559.00 million 1.28

Profitability

Mobiquity Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies. Mobiquity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -879.32% N/A -236.27% Mobiquity Technologies Competitors -21.21% -101.92% -10.56%

Risk and Volatility

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies Competitors 90 393 578 7 2.47

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 123.66%. Given Mobiquity Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobiquity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Mobiquity Technologies peers beat Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats. The company also offers data intelligence platform that provides data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange, a data focused technology solution that enables individuals and companies to build actionable data and insights for their own use or for resale. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

