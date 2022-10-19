Head-To-Head Contrast: Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) & Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expro Group and Liberty Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Liberty Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Expro Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Liberty Energy has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.03%. Given Liberty Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Energy is more favorable than Expro Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -12.12% -0.71% -0.51% Liberty Energy 0.17% 0.62% 0.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Expro Group and Liberty Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.1% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Liberty Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Liberty Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Energy has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and Liberty Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 2.07 -$131.89 million ($1.38) -11.38 Liberty Energy $2.47 billion 1.17 -$179.24 million ($0.01) -1,540.00

Expro Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Energy. Liberty Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Energy beats Expro Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies. In addition, the company owns operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of approximately 30 active frac fleets. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Energy Inc. in April 2022. Liberty Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

