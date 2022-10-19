Head-To-Head Comparison: IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) vs. Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hanger has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAC has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanger and IMAC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanger $1.12 billion 0.65 $41.98 million $0.95 19.71 IMAC $14.39 million 0.62 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hanger has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

79.2% of Hanger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Hanger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of IMAC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanger and IMAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanger 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanger presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. IMAC has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,418.37%. Given IMAC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than Hanger.

Profitability

This table compares Hanger and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanger 3.17% 35.72% 4.00% IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44%

Summary

Hanger beats IMAC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment engages in the distribution of various O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; development of specialized rehabilitation technologies; and provision of evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 760 patient care clinics and 115 satellite locations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. It also distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

