HC Wainwright Raises Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Price Target to $15.00

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 258.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

LSTA stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Lisata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

