HC Wainwright Increases Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $8.25

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.10 and a beta of 2.10.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
