HC Wainwright Increases Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $8.25

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 75,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

