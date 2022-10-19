Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at Barclays

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.25 ($2.08).

Get Hays alerts:

Insider Activity at Hays

In related news, insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £87,172.02 ($105,331.10).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Articles

