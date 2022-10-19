Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hansa Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hansa Investment stock opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Hansa Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.04.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

