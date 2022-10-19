Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hansa Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hansa Investment stock opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Hansa Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.04.

About Hansa Investment

(Get Rating)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.