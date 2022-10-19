Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $292.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

