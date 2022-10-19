Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $53.93 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and $1.35 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,302.70 or 0.27660851 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.