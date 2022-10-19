Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $440.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.44.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
