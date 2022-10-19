Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $35,110.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,012,405.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,110.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $190,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,141 shares in the company, valued at $19,819,250.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,470 shares of company stock valued at $498,393 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $1,103,220. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.