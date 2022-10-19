Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 62,854 shares.The stock last traded at $57.13 and had previously closed at $56.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $145.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

