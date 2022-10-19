Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 0.8 %

GRTS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 393,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,602. The company has a market cap of $174.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a negative net margin of 634.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 14.7% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 48.0% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 18.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

