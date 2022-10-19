Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $185,510,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

PAYX stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

