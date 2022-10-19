Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GRPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $194.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.02. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $13.49.
Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 1,021.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 380,795 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
