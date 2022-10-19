Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1881 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

NYSE GRP.U traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

