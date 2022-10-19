GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrandSouth Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 27.00%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of GRRB stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $37.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

