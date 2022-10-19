Grand Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,872 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

